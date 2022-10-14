Man killed in Flaxmere homicide investigation a 'gentle giant'

The man whose death sparked a Flaxmere homicide investigation today was a "gentle giant" according to family.

Darcy Strickland, who died in a Flaxmere incident that led to a homicide investigation. (Source: Supplied)

Police were called to Ramsey Crescent, Flaxmere, about 11.45pm last night after two people were found injured outside an address.

A man, today identified by family as Darcy Strickland, died at the scene.

The second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the family paid tribute to Strickland in a message to 1News.

"The news came out of the blue and the family is shocked to its core," the statement reads.

"We are feeling a range of emotions from hurt, sadness and anger.

"He was a gentle giant who loved his family more than anything, especially his nieces and nephews.

"We pray that the people responsible are found and held accountable for their horrific actions, so our family can have some form of closure, even though they can never give us back the brother we love."

Police say investigators are "working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and how the pair came to be injured".

A scene examination will take place at the property today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.