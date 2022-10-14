Man killed in Flaxmere homicide investigation a 'gentle giant'

Source: 1News

The man whose death sparked a Flaxmere homicide investigation today was a "gentle giant" according to family.

Darcy Strickland, who died in a Flaxmere incident that led to a homicide investigation.

Darcy Strickland, who died in a Flaxmere incident that led to a homicide investigation. (Source: Supplied)

Police were called to Ramsey Crescent, Flaxmere, about 11.45pm last night after two people were found injured outside an address.

A man, today identified by family as Darcy Strickland, died at the scene.

The second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the family paid tribute to Strickland in a message to 1News.

Read More

"The news came out of the blue and the family is shocked to its core," the statement reads.

"We are feeling a range of emotions from hurt, sadness and anger.

"He was a gentle giant who loved his family more than anything, especially his nieces and nephews.

"We pray that the people responsible are found and held accountable for their horrific actions, so our family can have some form of closure, even though they can never give us back the brother we love."

Police say investigators are "working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and how the pair came to be injured".

A scene examination will take place at the property today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHawke's Bay

Popular Stories

1

Man killed in Flaxmere homicide investigation a 'gentle giant'

2

Bag 'significant' in search for woman missing from Kapiti beach

3

National MP in MPI dispute resigns portfolios over 'conflict of interest'

4

Epidemiologist calls for return to Covid alert level system

5

2 'heavily disguised' males rob jewellery stores in Palmerston North

Latest Stories

Victoria Beckham explains why she removed tattoo of David's initials

Bag 'significant' in search for woman missing from Kapiti beach

Christopher Luxon speaks with media after MP resigns portfolios

Off-duty police officer among five dead in US shooting

Man killed in Flaxmere homicide investigation a 'gentle giant'

Related Stories

2 'heavily disguised' males rob jewellery stores in Palmerston North

Image of ute involved in fatal Rotorua shooting released

Whānau concerned at Hipkins' police photo law change suggestion