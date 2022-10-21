NZ Blink-182 concert dates changed after new Aus shows added

Source: 1News

Blink-182's upcoming New Zealand concert dates have been changed just one day after tickets went on sale, after new Australia shows were added to the band's world tour.

Blink-182

Blink-182 (Source: Supplied)

The American rockers announced the change in a press release today.

The show set for Auckland's Spark Arena on February 23, 2024 has been moved to March 1, and the show set for Christchurch Arena on February 26, 2024 has been moved to March 4.

"Yesterday, tickets to Blink-182 went on sale in Australia and New Zealand - the Australian shows sold out instantaneously," the statement read.

"Due to the phenomenal demand for tickets, four additional Australian shows have been added to the tour resulting in the need for the two New Zealand shows to be rescheduled by one week later."

Tickets are still valid for the new dates and ticketholders don't need to do anything.

It's the first time the Dammit hit makers will have played here in more than 20 years.

The band will be joined by Rise Against as openers at both shows.

