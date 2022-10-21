Backstreet Boys confirm NZ tour date for March 2023

The ‘90s boy band, Backstreet Boys have reconfirmed their New Zealand tour date for March next year.

The Backstreet Boys will return to New Zealand in March. (Source: Getty)

The band will play at Auckland's Spark Arena on March 11, 2023 - an announcement today confirmed tickets are on sale via producer, Live Nation.

The DNA World Tour, their largest arena tour in 18 years, began on May 11, 2019 with sell-out performances throughout Europe and the United Kingdom, until Covid-19 halted further tours.

The New Zealand show was set for March 19 this year but was cancelled, without the confirmation of a new date.

The Down Under tour begins in Perth on February 25, followed by two shows in Melbourne on February 28 and March 1 and Sydney on March 4 and 5, with Brisbane on March 8 before winding up in Auckland on March 11.