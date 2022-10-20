Black Ferns make raft of changes for final RWC pool game

The Black Ferns have once again opted to rotate their squad for their final pool game of the Rugby World Cup, handing the captaincy to halfback Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu in just her second Test start.

Black Ferns wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga is brought down by the Australian defence. (Source: Photosport)

Smith has made 11 changes to his starting XV for Saturday's Test in Whangārei - two of which are positional - while resting some of his stars who have been key features in the first two matches of their campaign.

One of the changes see Marino-Tauhinu start at halfback where she will also captain the side, combining with her Counties Manukau teammate Hazel Tubic who is named to start at first five-eighths.

“The last time we played up here in Whangarei, Arihiana started and was player of the match; she deserves this start," Smith said.

"She is in our leadership group and is already a respected leader in the team, so we have full confidence in her captaining the side on Saturday."

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu. (Source: Photosport)

In other changes, Smith has handed a further players their Rugby World Cup debuts this week with winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga making her return from injury and hooker Natalie Delamare named on the bench.

Smith has also changed up his props to create an all-Canterbury front row with retained hooker Georgia Ponsonby flanked by Pip Love and Amy Rule in the starting pack.

Rounding out the tight five is the promoted Joanah Ngan-Woo with Maia Roos shifting to the No.5 jersey to complete the locking partnership.

In the loose forwards Liana Mikaele-Tu’u returns and joins Sarah Hirini and Alana Bremner in the loose forwards.

Outside Marino-Tauhinu and Tubic, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Amy du Plessis combine in the midfield while Leti-I'iga, Renee Wickliffe and Renee Holmes make up the back three.

With the new-look back three, regulars Ruby Tui and Portia Woodman have been rested for the Test although the bench still features plenty of impact with the likes of Krystal Murray, Kendra Cocksedge and Ruahei Demant named.

Black Ferns fullback Ruby Tui takes on the Wales defence. (Source: Photosport)

“We’ve seen bits and pieces of the game we want to play so this Test is about bringing that all together for a more complete performance," Smith said.

"We expect Scotland to be tough up front, so our attitude will need to be there right from kick off."

The Black Ferns and Scotland have not met in a Test in 15 years but in the three previous encounters the Black Ferns have been successful winning 21-0 in 2006, 30-9 in 2005 and 76-0 in 1998.

Already confirmed a spot in the quarter finals, Saturday’s pool match will determine what seeding position the Black Ferns will take into the play offs.

Black Ferns vs Scotland, Saturday 22 October, 4:45pm, Whangārei

Black Ferns: 15. Renee Holmes, 14. Renee Wickliffe, 13. Amy du Plessis, 12. Theresa Fitzpatrick, 11. Ayesha Leti-I'iga, 10. Hazel Tubic, 9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu [c], 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 7. Sarah Hirini, 6. Alana Bremner, 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 4. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 3. Amy Rule, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 1. Phillipa Love

Reserves: 16. Natalie Delamere, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Tanya Kalounivale, 19. Chelsea Bremner, 20. Kendra Reynolds, 21. Kendra Cocksedge, 22. Sylvia Brunt, 23. Ruahei Demant