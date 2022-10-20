Injured Black Fern becomes analyst for team's RWC campaign

After rupturing her patella tendon on the Black Ferns' Northern Tour last year, Grace Brooker knew her dreams of playing in a World Cup at home were all but over.

But with her rugby brain being one of her greatest strengths, Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith is still calling on her support - albeit remotely in Christchurch.

"I was talking to Hodgey our analyst with the Black Ferns the other day and he said, 'Smithy said you see exactly what he sees'," Brooker told 1News.

"That's a pretty big compliment!"

So what is Brooker's role in the set up? Prepping content around upcoming teams that is fed straight to the coaches – and each package takes around five hours to craft.

"For example with Wales, I watched their warm ups, games from last year and first game of the World Cup and I'll go through and clip everywhere I think there's an opportunity on attack or counter attack," Brooker explained.

"I send [Smith] about 15 or 16 [plays]."

Sure enough, some of those ideas are making their way not just to the training pitch – but in game as well.

Brooker explained she discovered with Wales that they're quite slow to join the defence line, allowing the Black Ferns to strike on Sunday.

"There's a huge opportunity for someone to hit through the hole because the defence is scrambling, not quite set, not quite ready."

And that's exactly what played out in the 56-12 win with Sylvia Brunt and Theresa Fitzpatrick getting Wales unsettled before Maia Roos crashed over to score.

Smith hailed Brooker's insights on Sunday following the win.

"It's great to get a really smart players view on what she's seeing in these teams," he said.

"We're getting plenty of help."

Both Brooker and Smith know the true test is coming though, with the quarterfinals kicking off after this weekend's final pool game against Scotland.

"It's going to take a lot to win but I know the team can do it, they're amazing and thriving every game getting better and better and better," Brooker said.

"I think the main thing will be to focus on what we can do to beat them instead of what will they bring to us.

"We've just got to be physical, ready to take some big hits, control the ball, keep it secure and just play to our strengths."