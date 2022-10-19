Black Ferns prop looking to inspire in RWC match in Northland

Northland get their first glimpse of Black Ferns action at the Rugby World Cup this weekend with their final pool match against Scotland – a fixture that is particularly special for one member of the New Zealand squad.

Prop Krystal Murray is back in her local Northland for training this week ahead of Saturday's game and is already relishing the home comforts and support on offer.

"We went out for breakfast this morning [Tuesday] and the locals around here are really getting behind us," Murray said.

"We've seen a big mural up on a building so we definitely feel the support."

Murray, who also goes by Muzza in the Black Ferns' camp, needs no introduction to this region as she's famous for her play; captain of the Kauri, a goal-kicking prop and also Northland's top women's point scorer - hard to believe when Portia Woodman also hails from these parts.

The 29-year-old said one of her biggest motivators is a desire to have more from the region join her and Woodman.

"We've struggled with the pathway to this team from home to this team in Northland," she said.

"So I'm happy that the girls can see what can be done."

Murray's appearance off the bench on Sunday against Wales was her Rugby World Cup debut, although she's no stranger to the world stage of sport having previously represented the Kiwi Ferns at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Murray admitted she didn't think she would be where she is today looking back.

"The transition has been quite hard, a lot more technical in my position and the learnings have been great but hard," she said.

"League is quite a direct game - I feel that I can bring forward running good lines into union."

Assistant coach Wesley Clarke said that game is part of what makes her so impactful for the team.

"Everyone gets excited on the bench when Muzz comes on," Clarke said.

"But then she also has an amazing skillset for a front rower so she adds something with her offload game, ball carry, footwork and the coolest thing is she talks about rugby league and the transfer like learning how to prop is not easy."

Clarke said Murray may just be the missing piece to a forward pack struggling to match the Northern Hemisphere sides like they did on Sunday against the Welsh scrum and maul until her arrival in the second half.

"All the northern teams are good at the rolling maul in particular," he said.

"So that'll be the big thing where as defence coach in particular I'm really stressing about."

Clarke, Murray and the team will have a chance to correct their issues this Saturday against Scotland in their final pool game before the quarter-finals arrive next week.