Bagpipes and karanga: Scotland embrace Māoridom before RWC Test

Ahead of their crucial Rugby World Cup match against the Black Ferns, Scotland's players and management have learned more about Te Ao Māori with a cultural exchange with Far North iwi Ngātiwai.

Ahead of Saturday's Test, Scotland have based themselves in Tutukaka - on the coast north of Whangārei - and have wasted no time taking in the sights and sounds of the area.

Part of that was a welcome and cultural exchange at Ngunguru Marae last night which saw the Scottish contingent respond to to karanga section of the pōwhiri with bagpipes playing "Scotland the Brave".

"The pōwhiri was really special that they honoured us sharing their culture with the bagpipes as they came onto the marae," Ngātiwai Trust Board CEO Hūhana Lyndon told 1News.

"Our kaikaranga were overjoyed to receive the bagpipes as they came into the whare."

Ngātiwai Trust Board CEO Hūhana Lyndon and Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm, who coincidentally hail from the same Scottish clan. (Source: Supplied)

Once formalities were finished with hongi, the team enjoyed a meal in the wharekai and performances from Tikipunga High School students before taking a crack at learning waiata themselves.

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm told 1News it was a moment many would never forget.

"We're not the most tuneful, we definitely didn't compare to the elders and the children when they were singing it but it was lovely experience to share that with them and sing alongside them," Malcolm said.

"The tribe were teaching us their culture, being so patient with us, teaching us their dances and songs, it was so special but in particular hearing the performance of the local school children was incredible."

It was an extra special evening for New Zealand-born hooker Molly Wright who left New Zealand for the UK in 2017 before earning her international call-up three years later.

Hone Rapata speaking to the Scotland rugby team before the pōwhiri. (Source: Supplied)

"I'm Scottish at heart for sure but coming back here and being able to play rugby is pretty special," Wright said.

"The air is fresher, people are friendly... everybody has been behind us this World Cup."

It wasn't just the Scottish group that cherished the evening, Lyndon added.

"Many of us, as soon as you heard, 'who has Scottish whakapapa?' everybody put their hands up and I think probably 75 per cent of the whare all have Scottish lineage," she said.

"The clans that they come from like myself as a Malcolm or MacCullum is no different to our tribes here at home."

Scotland play the Black Ferns on Saturday at Northland Events Centre in Whangārei needing a big win to have any chance of making the quarter-finals after suffering two last-minute losses so far in pool play to Wales [18-15] and Australia [14-12].

The Black Ferns on the other hand are already locked in to the knockout stages after bonus point wins over the same opponents.