New photo released of van sought after Wellington hit-and-run

Police have released a new image of a red van investigators believe was involved in a hit-and-run in Wellington on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to Argentine Ave in Miramar about 8.20pm on Sunday where a man was struck and injured by a passing vehicle.

The man remains hospitalised in a serious condition.

"We understand the driver of the van is no doubt distraught about what happened and we know it is difficult to come forward," Detective Sergeant Rebekah Cusin said in a statement today.

"As more time goes on, the more difficult it becomes, and we would be grateful to offer some consolation to the victim's family soon."

Witnesses have described a red van and police say it may be a Mitsubishi L300 or Toyota Hiace. Investigators understand it has after-market mag wheels.

"The van would have damage to the front windscreen/left wing mirror," Cusin has previously said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

