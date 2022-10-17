Red van sought after man injured in Wellington hit-and-run

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a hit-and-run in Wellington on Sunday evening.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to Argentine Ave in Miramar about 8.20pm where a man was struck and injured by a passing vehicle.

Investigators are now looking for a red van in relation to the incident.

"Witnesses describe a red van, similar to a Toyota Hiace, which travelled north on Argentine Ave, turning left into Chelsea St," Detective Sergeant Rebekah Cusin said.

"The van would have damage to the front windscreen/left wing mirror."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.