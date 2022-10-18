Image released of red van sought after Wellington hit-and-run

Police have released an image of a red van investigators believe was involved in a hit-and-run which left a Wellington man in a critical condition.

A red Mitsubishi L300 or Toyota Hiace believed to be involved in a Wellington hit-and-run.

Officers were called to Argentine Ave in Miramar about 8.20pm on Sunday where a man was struck and injured by a passing vehicle.

Police say the man is now in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital.

"Witnesses describe a red van, which travelled north on Argentine Ave, turning left onto Chelsea St," Detective Sergeant Rebekah Cusin said.

"The van would have damage to the front windscreen/left wing mirror."

Cusin said investigators had obtained an image of the van, which may be a Mitsubishi L300 or Toyota Hiace. Investigators are continuing to appeal for sightings of the van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

