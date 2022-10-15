Offenders attempting to escape electronic bail on the rise

While the recent spate of ram-raids has kept officers working overtime, an increasing number of offenders on electronic bail are cutting off their ankle bracelets and doing a runner.

Since 2017 the number of people electronically monitored by Corrections has more than doubled, but the number of those attempting to abscond has tripled.

Last year police handled two escape attempts per day.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis told 1News the proportion of those absconding has remained relatively stable over the last three years.

He says he's got confidence in Corrections and police to monitor those on electronic bail.

And Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says it's manageable.

“I haven't seen any data to say that this is a trend that is getting worse or that is a very significant problem,” he said.

But National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says it’s far too easy for many to simply walk out the door and continue committing crimes.

“The police now are stretched in terms of trying to respond to and manage this massive increase of offenders on electronic bail.

“[Coster] should be aware and he should know because it's his frontline staff that are having to deal with it.”

New Zealand Police Association president Chris Cahill is warning those who abscond where they're heading.

“To me, it's the last chance saloon. It gives people a last chance to say, ‘Well, this is it if you're not going to abide by this prison is where you're going to end up.’”