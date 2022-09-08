Protests after teen rapist's home detention sentence

This story contains details of sexual assault cases that some readers may find distressing.

Several protests around the country have taken place on Thursday in response to a home detention sentence of a Tauranga teenager who sexually assaulted five 15-year-old girls.

Jayden Meyer, 18, was sentenced to nine months' home detention and 12 months’ post-detention conditions in July after being convicted of four charges of rape, four charges of sexual violation, and two of indecent assault. Meyer was 16 at the time of the offending, which took place across 2020 and 2021.

The sentence has fuelled widespread outrage on social media.

Protests were organised by 18-year-old Spencer McNeil, a barber from Tauranga and friend of the victims.

McNeil encouraged people to wear white clothing to the "peaceful protests" against the New Zealand justice system. Hundreds of people gathered to protest on Thursday afternoon in Hamilton, Mount Maunganui, Whanganui, Gisborne, and Taupō.

McNeil told 1News he was "disgusted" by the sentence.

"It's pretty much telling the younger generation that it's okay to do this, and you'll get away with it with a slap on the hand," he said.

"I can't believe it to be honest. Nine months... it's horrendous."

He said Thursday's protests were to draw attention to this case and similar situations "and to let people know this is not okay".

An article sent to 1News on behalf of Meyer's victims tells a tale of "unbearable pain".

"Uncountable hours were spent trying to pick up the pieces of the shattered worlds we had to live in," it said.

"Not only did Jayden Meyer's actions cause us girls to hurt, but our family and friends have also been pulled through this journey adversely affecting the relationships causing much disharmony."

One of the girls, who has name suppression, said she "will never get over it completely".

"It is something I’ll always have to live with, the emotional and physical feeling it has left on my body."

Victim advocate Ruth Money told 1News the sentencing "makes a mockery of the justice system."

"Sadly, I'm really concerned that this deters brave young souls from coming forward," said Money.

"Sentencing is about precedent, and now that we've set these precedents, we're on a very slippery slope."

Sentencing notes seen by 1News show both the Crown and the defence submitted that 12 months of home detention would be an appropriate sentence.

Judge C J Harding noted this was despite the Crown acknowledging, and the Judge agreeing, that a prison sentence was the “ordinary consequence”. The Crown submitted a term of imprisonment would not be appropriate.

Judge Harding reduced the home detention period to nine months, saying it was an "adequate response when added to 12 months' post-detention conditions".

Meyer had started counselling with the SAFE programme, which Judge Harding considered in his decision. SAFE provides treatment programmes for harmful sexual behaviour.

The pre-sentence report said Meyer seemed "unable to consider the victims or the consequences of your poor decision-making". He was also said to be continuing to "minimise the seriousness" of his actions, which Judge Harding noted was "concerning" given the counselling he has had.

At the time of sentencing, Meyer had spent 30 sessions with a psychologist. His risk of re-offending was assessed to be "medium" but increasing to "high" if he did not "engage with the programmes which are suggested".

Judge Harding imposed a number of post-detention conditions including non-association with the victims, restricted contact with other young people, and completion of a SAFE programme.

In a media statement, Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett said the Crown applied to transfer Meyer from the Youth Court to the District Court to allow for more sentencing options which would allow for longer rehabilitative measures.

She said after "careful consideration", the Crown did not oppose a sentence of home detention to "balance the need for accountability and deterrence while also maximising the opportunity for intensive rehabilitation of the young person".

In an Instagram post on Tuesday that collected more than 100,000 likes, McNeil said the sentence was an unacceptable outcome.

"They don’t understand how much this is affecting the people involved," he wrote.

A petition calling for a harsher sentence has amassed more than 22,000 signatures so far.

Further protests have been planned this Saturday in Auckland and Wellington.