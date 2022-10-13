Power cut to more than 40,000 Tauranga properties

Much of Tauranga is blacked out by an electricity fault that's not likely to be fixed until the early hours of the morning.

According to the website of the lines company Powerco, an outage at 9.40pm has affected up to 32,000 properties.

An outage an hour earlier has cut power to another 10,000 plus properties.

An investigation has begun and power is expected to be restored between 1.30am and 1.45am.

Power is also out to a few dozen properties in Whanganui, and is due to be restored by around 1.30am.

