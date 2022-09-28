GeoNet gives Lake Taupō volcanic alert update as unrest continues

Source: 1News

GeoNet has given an update on the Lake Taupō volcano after last week raising the volcanic alert level to level one for the first time.

Lake Taupō (file image).

Lake Taupō (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The science organisation says earthquakes and deformation have continued over the last week.

Due to this the volcanic alert level remains at one.

"The earthquake activity started to increase above background levels in May 2022 as did the ground deformation. The rate of seismicity has varied during the last 4 months but remains above typical background levels," GeoNet said in a report today.

The earthquake sequence remains beneath the central part of Lake Taupō and has continued, albeit at a slightly lower rate this last week. We have now located approximately 750 earthquakes, mainly at a depth of 4 to 13 km beneath the lake, since the unrest began in May 2022.

Read More

"The earthquakes in the last week have been concentrated in the eastern part of the lake."

Earthquakes located by GeoNet in the Lake Taupō area from January 1 to September 25, 2022.

Earthquakes located by GeoNet in the Lake Taupō area from January 1 to September 25, 2022. (Source: Supplied)

GeoNet says ground deformation at Horomatangi Reef in the lake is caused by the movement of magma and hydrothermal fluids inside the volcano.

"This activity could continue for the coming weeks or months at varying rates or intensities."

Despite the recent unrest, the volcano may not erupt according to GeoNet, who outlined past episodes of unrest to illustrate their point.

"There have been 17 previous episodes of unrest at Taupō over the past 150 years several of these were more severe than what we are currently observing at Taupō.

"None of these episodes, or the many other episodes which would have occurred over the past 1800 years before written records were kept, ended in an eruption.

"The last eruption at Taupō volcano was in 232 AD ± 10 years. The chance of an eruption at Taupō remains very low in any one year."

GeoNet will continue monitoring the volcano and issue updates.

New ZealandScienceHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

New leads into missing man believed to have been murdered

2

Young Auckland couple burst into tears with $4m Lotto win

3

Aussie man with distinctive 'beast' facial tattoo wanted by police

4

Gangsta's Paradise rapper Coolio dies aged 59

5

Auckland among places under heavy rain watch this weekend

Latest Stories

Employers guilty of migrant worker exploitation to be publicly named

Gloriavale leader's granddaughter denies claims of unwanted attention

Tax cuts cause economic chaos in the UK

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with 241km/h winds

'Hi Mum' text scam targeting worried NZ parents

Related Stories

National’s Christopher Luxon speaks to media from Hamilton

One dead after two-car crash near Taupō

Arrest after smash-and-grab of Hamilton Michael Hill store

Paeroa's reputation growing beyond L&P