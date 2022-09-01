Police to search Kāpiti beach for missing woman

Source: 1News

Police are appealing for sightings of missing woman Breanna Muriwai, aged 22.

Breanna Muriwai.

Breanna Muriwai. (Source: NZ Police)

Muriwai was dropped at Paraparaumu Railway Station by family members on Friday 26 August, and she is believed to have travelled around Wellington region over the weekend.

It is understood Muriwai was at Te Horo Beach early in the morning on Sunday. Police will be searching the beach on Friday in the area Muriwai was last seen.

Her family are very concerned for her welfare and police want to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen her since her disappearance last Friday.

