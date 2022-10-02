Selling smash and grab hauls tricky says former police officer

A former police officer believes many of the recent smash and grab raids aren't well thought out, and more security measures may help stop the crimes.

The latest jewellery heist happened at a Michael Hill store at the Albany Mall on Auckland's North Shore on Friday.

Lance Burdett, a former crisis negotiator for police who now runs wellness coaching company WARN International, said it is likely to be hard to sell the haul.

"They're not really thinking about the final outcome of where they're going to be able to market the product.

"So it's just 'let's do it, and see what happens from there,' and that's what many of them would be thinking as well."

Around six Michael Hill jewellery stores around the country have been burgled in the past year.

Burdett said most of their selling options are not viable.

"Second-hand dealers ... and they are very good are spotting items that are stolen.

"It could be going onto TradeMe or one of those other platforms but again, they work closely with police.

"Would the gangs be involved? I'm not confident that that would be the case, because what are they going to do - send it overseas to sell it? That's just not financially viable."

He said young people are probably doing it for the thrill and not thinking of the consequences.

Burdett also said retailers can take security measures without frightening away customers.

"Let's put bulletproof glass in the cabinets that you can't smash it with a hammer. It's still going to smash, but they're not going to be able to get the product.

"And then having fog cannons. So if somebody starts smashing the cupboard with a hammer you just hit the fog cannon and, done.

"So you can do lots of things that are not so much target harming, but have consequences."

