Watch: Armed group targets Michael Hill in Auckland smash-and-grab

Shoppers could be seen fleeing after a Michael Hill jewellery store was targeted by armed thieves in a brazen smash-and-grab at an Auckland mall this evening.

Westfield Albany, on Auckland's North Shore. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say they were called to the scene after "a number of people were seen going into a store with weapons" at Westfield Albany, on the North Shore, just before 7pm.

The masked group were not armed with firearms, police confirmed.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing to identify and locate offenders and confirm what was taken," police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One witness told 1News customers were seen "running around" following the incident.

They said while the mall had been put into lockdown, it had since reopened.

It comes after five youths were arrested following a smash-and-grab at a jewellery store in Auckland's St Lukes mall last week.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage has been advised to contact police on 105, quoting file number P052088466, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.