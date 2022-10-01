Watch: Michael Hill Albany thieves flee scene of daylight robbery

The moment a group of thieves fled the scene of a brazen daylight smash-and-grab in Auckland has been captured on video.

Police were called to the Westfield Albany mall just before 7pm Friday after "a number of people were seen going into a store with weapons".

New footage shows the group fleeing the scene in a silver car, dressed in black hoodies and masks.

At least one appears to be carrying a hammer and others are holding bags.

ADVERTISEMENT

The masked group were not armed with firearms, police confirmed.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing to identify and locate offenders and confirm what was taken," police said.