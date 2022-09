One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Puni in rural South Auckland on Wednesday.

Intersection of Waiuku and Aka Aka roads. (Source: Google Maps).

The accident happened at the intersection of Waiuku and Aka Aka roads at 9.35pm on September 28.

One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries but died overnight.

A second person remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.