Poor batting sees White Ferns falter to Windies in first T20

The White Ferns have opened their T20 series against the West Indies in Antigua in disappointing fashion with a one-run loss after their top order failed to deliver.

Hannah Rowe. (Source: Photosport)

After the West Indies scored a modest 115 to open, the White Ferns floundered to 114-9 in reply.

The chase could have been worse had it not been for No.9 batter Hannah Rowe who top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 27 off 21 balls.

Rowe did her best to carry the crumbling side home with the White Ferns needing 20 runs from the final six balls but despite blasting two fours and a six in the final over, it wasn't enough to steal a win against the hosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Sophie Devine was the only other New Zealand batter to post in the 20s with Suzie Bates [5], Georgia Plimmer [2] and Melie Kerr [3] all failing to fire at the top of the order.

Kerr had a more positive day with the ball in hand, taking 3-16 from her four overs while fellow spinner Fran Jonas took 2-13. Devine also snared two wickets.

The second match of the five-game series is on Sunday morning.