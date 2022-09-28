Car explodes in flames before rolling down hill near Queenstown

A car exploded in flames before rolling down a hill near Queenstown this afternoon.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the car-fire on the Remarkables Ski Field Access Road around 1.30pm.

Police told 1News, "everyone got out safely".

Initially two helicopters were also sent to tackle the blaze but were called back to base.

Footage taken by Sean Parnell shows a vehicle in flames on the road before a small explosion sets it rolling down the hill toward another vehicle which quickly reverses away.

Car fire on Remarkables Ski Field Access Rd. (Source: Sean Parnell)

Parnell then stops filming looking to move his own vehicle if needed.

"The occupants had managed to grab some of their gear and run beforehand," he said of the incident.

Stuff reports the vehicle involved appeared to have mechanical problems which led to the fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ say the fire was extinguished by 3pm.