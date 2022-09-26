White Ferns falter in clean sweep bid against West Indies

The West Indies defeated the White Ferns for a consolation win in the the third one-dayer in Antigua despite losing the the three-match series.

Jess Kerr. (Source: Photosport)

Chasing New Zealand's modest total of 168 runs this morning, the West Indies overcame a late batting collapse to seal the four wicket win.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews came in at the top of the innings scoring 40 runs. The winning runs may have come even sooner for the home side had prolific batter Stafanie Taylor not been forced off the field with a back injury. She retired hurt after scoring a half century in the run chase.

Jess Kerr's two wickets with the new ball gave New Zealand a chance as she finished with 3 for 29 runs in 10 overs.

Lauren Down top-scored for the White Ferns with 53 runs, backed up by Amelia Kerr with 30.

The teams play the first of five T20 matches starting on Thursday.

The White Ferns claimed their historic first series win in the Caribbean after winning the series opener by five runs before claiming the second game after a shaky run chase on Friday.

rnz.co.nz