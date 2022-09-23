White Ferns win first series in West Indies after late scare

The White Ferns have claimed their first-ever series win in the West Indies after recovering from a late batting collapse to win their second ODI this morning.

Maddy Gordon. (Source: Photosport)

After restricting the West Indies to just 170 - largely due to a stunning debut from Otago spinner Eden Carson who took 3/31 - New Zealand appeared to be cruising at 164/5 in their chase.

However, three quick wickets saw the White Ferns reduced to 167/8 although a boundary from Hayley Jensen three balls later ensured the Kiwi side got home with 59 balls and two wickets to spare.

After the top order had their way in the first ODI, it was the White Ferns' middle order that came to the fore this morning with Maddy Green [48], Lauren Down [33] and Brooke Halliday [24] the top three scorers of the New Zealand chase.

Hayley Jensen was the other White Ferns bowler to snag multiple wickets in the West Indies' quiet innings, finishing 2/27. Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Sophie Devine and Melie Kerr all took dismissals as well.

The ODI series wraps up early Monday morning [NZT] before the two sides turn their attention to a five-game T20 series.