Wallabies standing by 'devastated' Swain after Tupaea injury

The Wallabies are continuing to defend teammate Darcy Swain as he prepares for a hearing tonight over his alleged dive at Quinn Tupaea that left the All Blacks midfielder with a serious knee injury.

Darcy Swain [centre] lines up with Wallabies teammates for the Australian national anthem. (Source: Getty)

Swain has been summoned to a hearing tonight by the SANZAAR judiciary for the cleanout in the 35th minute of the All Blacks' controversial 39-37 win in Melbourne last Thursday.

While the All Blacks have aired their grievances with the moment, including Beauden Barrett calling Tupaea a "sitting duck" at the breakdown, the Wallabies have responded with a continued defence of the under-fire lock.

Teammate Allan Alaalatoa said Swain was "devastated for Quinn" after the game.

"There was no intention there to injure him the way that he did," he said.

"We definitely as players ... throw the arm around him because he's probably copping a fair bit on social media."

It backs up comments made by coach Dave Rennie shortly after the game.

“I’m not convinced about Darcy’s [yellow card],” said Rennie last week.

"It was certainly nothing intentional. Ironically, he got neck-rolled prior to him cleaning out, but that wasn’t picked up."

Swain's cleanout itself initially wasn't picked by referee Mathieu Raynal but after it was brought to his attention by TMO Ben Whitehouse he handed Swain a yellow card.

READ MORE: Savea back in nick of time for ABs but Cane remains in doubt

"That is your responsibility to not put yourself in a reckless position which can seriously injure the player," Raynal told Swain before issuing the card.

"You cannot target the lower legs, it's dangerous so it's a yellow card."

Swain's hearing begins at 7pm NZT.

