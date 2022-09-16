Wallabies 'thug' slammed for 'grotesque' act on All Black Tupaea

Wallabies lock Darcy Swain has been ripped to shreds by a majority of the rugby universe this morning for his foul play that led to Quinn Tupaea being injured.

Among a wild Bledisloe Cup clash in Melbourne, Swain was yellow carded for appearing to dive deliberately at Tupaea's knee in the 35th minute.

Tupaea, having entered the game early after David Havili failed an HIA earlier, was clearly in pain and grabbing at his knee following the incident which left the joint in an awkward position.

Referee Mathieu Raynal, who would later make headlines himself for his own controversial moment, initially missed the incident but after it was brought to his attention by TMO Ben Whitehouse, he sent Swain to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

"That is your responsibility to not put yourself in a reckless position which can seriously injure the player," Raynal told Swain before issuing the card.

"You cannot target the lower legs, it's dangerous so it's a yellow card."

Darcy Swain is yellow carded in the first Bledisloe Test in Melbourne. (Source: Getty)

It didn't take the rugby world long to question whether the punishment should have been more with Sky Sport rugby commentator Tony Johnson calling it "grotesque".

Fans, players and other commentators used similar adjectives online with former All Black Lima Sopoaga among the first to slam Swain.

"Hope there is a lengthy ban for rubbish like this," Sopoaga tweeted.

Others called it "disgraceful", a "dog act" and "blatant" and while they all had their own way in describing it, many agreed on Sopoaga's point - Swain deserves a harsh suspension for it.

A yellow card is not a suitable punishment for what Darcy Swain did there. Blatant targetting of a players knee leading to an injury. Should be a red card followed by a lengthy suspension. #AUSvNZL — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) September 15, 2022

Great call from Ben Whitehouse the TMO on calling out the clear out by Darcy Swain targeting the leg/knee of Quinn Tupaea who’s now hobbled off injured. Should have been a red card not a yellow though #AUSvNZ — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 15, 2022

The only mistake the ref made all night was not giving Darcy Swain a red card for with malice trying to end Quinn Tupaea's career. #AUSvNZL — Ali Ikram (@AliIkram) September 15, 2022

Former All Black Israel Dagg, who suffered his own long-term knee injury in his playing career, said he was "disgusted" with the moment.

"There is no excuse for the thuggery, and what I saw last night was top of the list of thugs,” Dagg told SENZ Breakfast. "Did you see the way his leg went in? Honestly, it’s horrible. I can’t stand that.

"I’m disgusted because you’re vulnerable anyway; you’re over the ball and he’s seen the knee. Your knee only has to go five per cent in or out and it’s gone. MCL, ACL pinged, full knee reconstruction … it’s horrible.

Quinn Tupaea grimaces after getting injured against the Wallabies. (Source: Photosport)

"Once you do a knee, it is a long journey back; 6 months minimum and [Swain] has targeted that. It’s not the first time Darcy Swain’s been doing it, [he’s] an absolute thug."

One man sticking by Swain though is his coach Dave Rennie.

“I’m not convinced about Darcy’s [yellow card],” said Rennie. “It was certainly nothing intentional. Ironically, he got neck-rolled prior to him cleaning out, but that wasn’t picked up.”

Tupaea was helped off the field and later seen in a leg brace.