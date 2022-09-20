Savea back in nick of time for ABs but Cane remains in doubt

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea is raring to go on his return from paternity leave and his restoration to the squad could hardly have come at a better time given skipper Sam Cane may be in doubt for Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup Test at Eden Park.

There will be intrigue this week about whether Ardie Savea, pictured having a difference of opinion against Argentina in Hamilton, starts at No.8 or No.7 at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Cane complained of concussion symptoms after colliding with teammate David Havili during the first half of the dramatic 39-37 victory over Australia in Melbourne last Thursday and didn’t take a full part in his team’s training at Mt Smart Stadium today.

Havili was fully stripped in his training gear but is presumably unavailable for selection as he failed a head injury assessment during the Test. The team will be announced on Thursday.

Assistant coach Jason Ryan didn’t give anything away when talking to the media after training but, immediately after the Test at Marvel Stadium, head coach Ian Foster suggested Havili was no chance to play in the return match and that Cane would be assessed during the week.

The All Blacks management have shown this year that they err on the side of caution when it comes to concussions, something reiterated by Ryan today when he said: "There will be no risks [taken] at all".

Shannon Frizell is another loose forward who has rejoined the squad this week – he didn’t travel to Melbourne due to a rib injury suffered in the previous victory over Argentina in Hamilton – but may be a chance for Eden Park.

The All Blacks could have done with his abrasive edge in Melbourne and Foster may be keen to fit him back into the loose trio and potentially at the expense of Hoskins Sotutu, who had a mixed performance.

Should Cane be ruled out, either Savea or Dalton Papali’i could start in the No.7 jersey.

However, given Frizell’s recent injury, and the importance of maintaining combinations, Foster’s likeliest loose forward line-up could be Scott Barrett at No.6, Savea at No.8 and Papali’i at No.7.

Either way there will be several changes for the All Blacks as they seek the victory over Australia which will give them a chance to win the Rugby Championship before Sunday morning’s final Test between South Africa and the Pumas.

Jordie Barrett has already been flagged as a likely starter in the No.12 jersey, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck a good chance for a bench role. Sevu Reece may also come on to the bench as an outside back replacement if Beauden Barrett is selected at fullback, as expected.

Sam Cane walks off the pitch in Melbourne after suffering concussion symptoms. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks will welcome Savea’s energy, as much as his excellence this week. The Wallabies will arrive seeking to beat the All Blacks at Eden Park for the first time since 1986 but potentially with extra self belief after overcoming an 18-point deficit in the second half in Melbourne.

In that respect the loose forward combination is looming as crucial for the All Blacks in Bledisloe II as they were outplayed by their opposites Rob Valetini, Pete Samu and Ray Leota last week.

“He’s got a lot of mana in the group,” Ryan said of Savea, one of the All Blacks’ most consistent players for the past three years.

“He’s fresh here but he’s just had another baby so I’m sure there have been a couple of sleepless nights. He’s great for us. He is a real energy giver… and having that week off will freshen him up and he’ll be sharp and ready to go.”

Savea’s return at either No.7 or No.8 should improve the All Blacks’ chances of finding the consistency they have lacked all year.

Last Thursday’s win was the first time in 2022 they have put two victories together but, despite their attack flowing superbly at times, they let it slip in the final quarter and would have likely lost it had referee Mathieu Raynal not sanctioned the otherwise impressive Bernard Foley for time wasting.

“We need intensity for a little bit longer,” Ryan said. “We had some periods there where we were on and periods where we were off. It’s just making sure we’ve that got consistency in our habits which is quite important for us as a forward pack.

“It’s probably a mix between mindset and a little skillset execution. You’re always going to have periods where you have positives and negatives and different pressure cycles. I think we can be a little bit better at keeping the pressure on.”

Scott Barrett supports the hard-charging Caleb Clarke at Marvel Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

In an interesting aside given Savea’s form before his absence in Melbourne, Ryan poured praise on Scott Barrett, a regular lock who played on the blindside flank after impressing in that role in the first Test against Ireland at Eden Park in July.

Ryan described Barrett as "probably our best performing All Black forward". Other observers would probably select Savea for that honour.

Ryan added of Barrett: “He’s been outstanding in every role. He’s a huge part of our forward pack and he prepares accordingly. He’s playing some really good rugby – he’s consistent and I think that’s followed on from the Super Rugby season and he’s hit the All Blacks running. He’s a pivotal part of the All Black team and our forward pack.”

Not surprisingly, Ryan said the All Blacks were aware of their record at Eden Park (they haven’t lost there to any nation since the defeat to France in 1994), but that it hadn’t been discussed this week.

They were also aware of the need for a healthy points differential – the All Blacks are on the same competition points total as South Africa, with a +14 differential buffer – but increasing that wouldn’t be the sole focus.

That is simply winning.

“100 per cent it’s a final,” Ryan said. “I think there have been some comments somewhere that it might be a dead rubber – I don’t know where that would come from. It’s a New Zealand v Australia Test match at Eden Park and there’s a lot on the line. We're treating it as a final and we’re preparing accordingly to respect that.”