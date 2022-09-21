Large hail and lightning during Hawke's Bay storm

Large hail and lighting have been spotted in Hastings during a thunderstorm this afternoon.

A photo sent to 1News by Alison Roberts shows large hail stones which have fallen at Hastings Golf Club, Bridge Pa.

According to her husband Peter, who works at the golf club, there was no damage from the hail, but a low lying section of the course is underwater after heavy rain.

Hail and lightning in Hastings on Wednesday. (Source: Alison and Peter Roberts.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Alison also managed to capture an impressive lightning strike from the safety of her Pakipaki home on video.

She says the storm rolled in around 2:30pm and as of 3:30pm the weather had eased.

"They recorded 12 mls of rain in an hour at the golf course," she said.

However, for now the bad weather seems to be localised as her daughter told her Hastings city centre "had nothing".

It comes as a severe thunderstorm watch and a number of heavy rain watches are in place for parts of the eastern and lower North Island.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm, heavy rain watches for parts of North Island

The thunderstorm watch applies to Hawke's Bay, Tararua, and Wairarapa, and is in place from 1pm to 5pm this afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Showers & thunderstorms this afternoon in the north of Aotearoa but drier & more settled overnight.

On Thursday, a low from the north ramps up rainfall over the North Island in afternoon & evening. Several Heavy Rain Watches are in place & can be found at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/5xWo4aS1hB — MetService (@MetService) September 21, 2022

MetService warns that "unstable conditions are expected" for the area: "These thunderstorms may produce localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/hr and possibly large accumulations of hail.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Large accumulations of hail may cause damage to some crops.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."