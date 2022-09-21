Large hail and lightning during Hawke's Bay storm

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
Source: 1News

Large hail and lighting have been spotted in Hastings during a thunderstorm this afternoon.

A photo sent to 1News by Alison Roberts shows large hail stones which have fallen at Hastings Golf Club, Bridge Pa.

According to her husband Peter, who works at the golf club, there was no damage from the hail, but a low lying section of the course is underwater after heavy rain.

Hail and lightning in Hastings on Wednesday.

Hail and lightning in Hastings on Wednesday. (Source: Alison and Peter Roberts.)

Alison also managed to capture an impressive lightning strike from the safety of her Pakipaki home on video.

She says the storm rolled in around 2:30pm and as of 3:30pm the weather had eased.

"They recorded 12 mls of rain in an hour at the golf course," she said.

However, for now the bad weather seems to be localised as her daughter told her Hastings city centre "had nothing".

It comes as a severe thunderstorm watch and a number of heavy rain watches are in place for parts of the eastern and lower North Island.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm, heavy rain watches for parts of North Island

The thunderstorm watch applies to Hawke's Bay, Tararua, and Wairarapa, and is in place from 1pm to 5pm this afternoon.

MetService warns that "unstable conditions are expected" for the area: "These thunderstorms may produce localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/hr and possibly large accumulations of hail.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Large accumulations of hail may cause damage to some crops.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

New ZealandWeather NewsHawke's Bay

Popular Stories

1

Rita Ora confirms marriage to Kiwi director Taika Waititi

2

Wallabies standing by 'devastated' Swain after Tupaea injury

3

Tough love: Auckland mum outs son to stop him tagging

4

Large hail and lightning during Hawke's Bay storm

5

Tāme Iti corrects his name misspelled on artwork at Wellington hotel

Latest Stories

Lake Taupō's alert level raised 'not unusual' - seismologist

Large hail and lightning during Hawke's Bay storm

Japan PM slams UN, calls for reforms to address Russian aggression

Poor management in Ports of Auckland automation project - review

Proportion of men in higher education hits all-time low

Related Stories

NZ on track for one of its hottest summers ever - NIWA

Four arrested after three burglaries, chase in Hawke's Bay

Powerful haka performed at Ariki Rigby's funeral in Hastings

Family of woman found in burnt-out car thanks NZ for support