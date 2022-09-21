Severe thunderstorm, heavy rain watches for parts of North Island

A severe thunderstorm watch and a number of heavy rain watches are in place for parts of the eastern and lower North Island.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The thunderstorm watch applies to Hawke's Bay, Tararua, and Wairarapa, and is in place from 1pm to 5pm this afternoon.

MetService warns that "unstable conditions are expected" for the area: "These thunderstorms may produce localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/hr and possibly large accumulations of hail.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Large accumulations of hail may cause damage to some crops.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

The national forecaster says there is a "moderate risk" of any severe thunderstorm coming to pass in the region.

Low pressure is forecast to develop & draw tropical moisture south into the North Island.



This will result in widespread rain Thursday & Friday. For some, it will be heavy, particularly eastern areas. pic.twitter.com/4916XgYWB5 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 20, 2022

And heavy rain watches are in place for other areas in the east of Te Ika-a-Māui later in the week, including the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Tauranga from 6pm Thursday to 9am Friday, Gisborne from 4pm Thursday to 3pm Friday, and Hawke's Bay from 9pm Thursday to 9pm Friday.

MetService say that "rainfall amounts may exceed warning criteria, especially in the ranges" in Hawke's Bay.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added."