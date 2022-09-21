Severe thunderstorm, heavy rain watches for parts of North Island

Source: 1News

A severe thunderstorm watch and a number of heavy rain watches are in place for parts of the eastern and lower North Island.

Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The thunderstorm watch applies to Hawke's Bay, Tararua, and Wairarapa, and is in place from 1pm to 5pm this afternoon.

MetService warns that "unstable conditions are expected" for the area: "These thunderstorms may produce localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/hr and possibly large accumulations of hail.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Large accumulations of hail may cause damage to some crops.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

The national forecaster says there is a "moderate risk" of any severe thunderstorm coming to pass in the region.

And heavy rain watches are in place for other areas in the east of Te Ika-a-Māui later in the week, including the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Tauranga from 6pm Thursday to 9am Friday, Gisborne from 4pm Thursday to 3pm Friday, and Hawke's Bay from 9pm Thursday to 9pm Friday.

MetService say that "rainfall amounts may exceed warning criteria, especially in the ranges" in Hawke's Bay.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added."

New ZealandWeather NewsHawke's BayGisborne

Popular Stories

1

Tough love: Auckland mum outs son to stop him tagging

2

Police name cyclist who died in crash with off-duty officer

3

Man who rushed coffin 'didn't believe Queen Elizabeth was dead'

4

Wallabies standing by 'devastated' Swain after Tupaea injury

5

Severe thunderstorm, heavy rain watches for parts of North Island

Latest Stories

Fury's message to Parker: 'Show the world how good you are'

Live stream: Govt update on the Covid-19 reponse

Jamaica coach to play against Silver Ferns to make up numbers

Serial podcast host: Evidence that freed Syed was long available

Ardern announces new Christchurch Call initiative from New York

Related Stories

NZ on track for one of its hottest summers ever - NIWA

Four arrested after three burglaries, chase in Hawke's Bay

Powerful haka performed at Ariki Rigby's funeral in Hastings

Family of woman found in burnt-out car thanks NZ for support