White Ferns win first ODI after bizarre finish against Windies

The White Ferns have opened their ODI series against the West Indies in truly bizarre fashion with the team eventually awarded a five-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis System after time ran out in the match.

Melie Kerr. (Source: Photosport)

After this morning's match was delayed due to rain, the White Ferns eventually finished 159/5 from 33 of their 35 overs while chasing 169.

New Zealand was unable to play out the final two overs as the delayed start meant the match had to finish at 5:56pm local time due to bad light at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

As a result, no one knew what the result was when that time arrived and two overs were still left to be played. It was later confirmed the Kiwis had come out on top.

Melie Kerr, who was out in the middle for New Zealand when the match finished, said she wasn't focused on the fading light.

"It got dark quite quickly but I'd say in those last few overs, I was more focusing on what needed to be done," Kerr said.

"With 10 runs to get off 12 balls, you back yourself to get that. We won't wonder what would've happened but if we had been out there still, we'd back ourselves to get there."

Kerr finished 47 not out after openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates got New Zealand's chase off to a strong start. Devine was dismissed for 25 from 24 balls while Bates posted 51 before she fell, leaving the White Ferns 101/2 in the 21st over.

"She's a legend of the game and it's awesome to see her still going and scoring runs consistently," Kerr added of Bates.

"She really set the platform for the team."

Earlier, Fran Jonas led the White Ferns' bowling attack with 2-22 from 7 overs while medium pacer Jess Kerr took 2-29.

Chinelle Henry was the Windies top scorer with 44 runs from 34 deliveries.

The second of three ODIs is on Friday morning.