Sandra Oh among guests at Queen's funeral

Actor Sandra Oh was among the 2000 guests who attended the Queen's funeral on Monday.

The Canadian star, best known for her roles on Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve, was invited to the funeral as she is a member of the Order of Canada, a high civilian honour.

Oh posted a photo on Instagram captioned: "Proud to represent 🇨🇦 w/ my fellow Order of Canada & Valour recipients @gregorycharlesofficiel @marktewks @palmerlp26 at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II funeral at Westminster Abbey today."

She wore a black ankle-length cowl neck dress along with a black fascinator and a red and white broach.

Another surprising appearance at the state funeral was British adventurer Bear Grylls.

Grylls was at the ceremony representing the Scouts. He was appointed as chief scout in 2009, the youngest person to hold the post in the UK.

Chief Scout, @BearGrylls, will represent Scouts at State Funeral today and pay final respects to our Patron, HM The Queen.



Our thoughts are with the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/YaFATqis2r — Scouts (@scouts) September 19, 2022

In 2019, Grylls was also made an Order of the British Empire by the Queen, who was patron of the Scout Association.

Football great David Beckham was also among a number of celebrities to pay their respects to the late monarch.

While not at the funeral, Beckham queued for 12 hours on Saturday to see the Queen lying in-state.

The former England captain was spotted in the line of mourners near Britain’s Houses of Parliament on Friday.