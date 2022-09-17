David Beckham queues for 12 hours to pay respects to Queen

Soccer great David Beckham has joined the miles-long queue of people waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state.

David Beckham is surrounded media as he leaves Westminster Palace paying respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

People spotted the former England captain in the line of mourners near Britain’s Houses of Parliament at lunchtime on Friday.

He is believed to have joined the queue at 2 a.m. (local time) and to have lined up for more than 12 hours with thousands of others.

Officials temporarily halted people joining the back of the line on Friday after a park at the farthest end became full.

People who arrived were directed to holding areas and slowly allowed to join the queue.

The queen is due to lie in state at Westminster Hall in Parliament until Monday morning, when her funeral will be held at nearby Westminster Abbey.