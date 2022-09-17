David Beckham queues for 12 hours to pay respects to Queen

Source: Associated Press

Soccer great David Beckham has joined the miles-long queue of people waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state.

David Beckham is surrounded media as he leaves Westminster Palace paying respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

David Beckham is surrounded media as he leaves Westminster Palace paying respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

People spotted the former England captain in the line of mourners near Britain’s Houses of Parliament at lunchtime on Friday.

He is believed to have joined the queue at 2 a.m. (local time) and to have lined up for more than 12 hours with thousands of others.

Officials temporarily halted people joining the back of the line on Friday after a park at the farthest end became full.

READ MORE: King Charles attends vigil for the Queen as she lies in state

People who arrived were directed to holding areas and slowly allowed to join the queue.

READ MORE: Ardern holds media conference after meeting with William, Kate

The queen is due to lie in state at Westminster Hall in Parliament until Monday morning, when her funeral will be held at nearby Westminster Abbey.

WorldQueen Elizabeth II 1926-2022UK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Exclusive: Wallabies' Foley on controversial time-wasting call

2

Ardern among first world leaders to pay respects to the Queen

3

Three people dead after crash at Matamata, Waikato

4

Guard keeping vigil over Queen's coffin faints at Westminster

5

Purr-fect ending for pet cat stuck in tree for two weeks

Latest Stories

David Beckham queues for 12 hours to pay respects to Queen

Ardern holds media conference after meeting with William, Kate

Three more rate rises from Reserve Bank - ANZ forecast

Charles' history with US presidents: He's met 10 of past 14

Global warming among factors that worsened Pakistan floods - study

Related Stories

Charles' history with US presidents: He's met 10 of past 14

London security ramping up ahead of Queen's funeral

Ardern among first world leaders to pay respects to the Queen

Queue for Queen's coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours