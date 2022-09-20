'You need to bow': Princess Charlotte reminds George of protocol

Source: 1News

Princess Charlotte appears to have reminded her older brother Prince George of protocol during the state funeral for their beloved great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

While the royal family waited for the Queen's casket to be placed into the hearse at Wellington Arch, cameras caught Charlotte, seven, whispering a reminder to her nine-year-old brother.

"You need to bow," she appears to say and George listens closely.

READ MORE: Video: King Charles III tears up as mourners sing God Save the King

George is second in line to the throne behind his father, William.

Kate, Princess of Wales, from left, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Beatrice

Kate, Princess of Wales, from left, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Beatrice (Source: Associated Press)

George and Charlotte walked with their family during the royal procession at Westminster Abbey, however their younger brother Louis, four, didn't attend the funeral.

Kate, Princess of Wales, from left, Princess Charlotte, wiping her eye, Prince George, Camilla, the Queen Consort and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

Kate, Princess of Wales, from left, Princess Charlotte, wiping her eye, Prince George, Camilla, the Queen Consort and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Source: Associated Press)

