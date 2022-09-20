Canadian PM criticised for singing Bohemian Rhapsody before Queen's funeral

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been criticised for singing Bohemian Rhapsody in a London hotel two days before the Queen's funeral.

Sophie Trudeau and Justin Trudeau during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Getty)

Trudeau was filmed belting out the song in the lobby of the Corinthia Hotel on Saturday evening UK time.

He could be heard singing the lyrics "easy come, easy go, little high, little low" and "any way the wind blows."

PM at the Savoy in London last night singing a little Queen….for the Queen… pic.twitter.com/yyCxIRAbJl — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) September 19, 2022

People also took to social media criticising him for being "disrespectful" to the Queen and the royal family.

"It’s an unbecoming, undignified display and completely inappropriate given the circumstances and his position," one Twitter user wrote.

"I don’t think the Brits are going to appreciate Trudeau partying on the eve of their beloved queen’s funeral,” wrote another. "What a disgrace."

However some people saw no issue with it, one Twitter user saying: "I’m no fan of Trudeau but honestly this is fine."

Justin Trudeau blasted for singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' ahead of Queen's funeral https://t.co/4Dlas3bDK6 pic.twitter.com/Rt1HFOBQY8 — New York Post (@nypost) September 19, 2022

Leaving Canada House for the Queen's funeral. crowds could be heard booing the Canadian leader.

A spokesperson for Trudeau has since issued a statement saying the Prime Minister joined a "small gathering" with members of the Canadian delegation on Saturday night.

"Over the past 10 days, the Prime Minister has taken part in various activities to pay his respects for the Queen, and today, the entire delegation is taking part in the State Funeral."

"Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and Order of Canada recipient, played piano in the hotel lobby which resulted in some members of the delegation including the prime minister joining."

Trudeau was among numerous world leaders to attend the state-funeral on Monday.

On Saturday King Charles III hosted a number of commonwealth prime ministers at Buckingham Palace, including Justin Trudeau and Jacinda Ardern.