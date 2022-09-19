White Ferns 'staying active' indoors during tropical storm

The White Ferns are itching to get their tour of the West Indies underway after being forced inside over the weekend due to a tropical storm in Antigua.

With their first ODI already postponed last week due to Tropical Storm Fiona, the White Ferns have had to stay indoors to ride out the weather with no indoor facilities available.

Captain Sophie Devine said it made today's training a bit more special for the side.

"It certainly has been unique circumstances that we've found ourselves in with Tropical Storm Fiona passing through the past couple of days," Devine said.

"It certainly was nice to get out today and just roll the arm over and get a bit of a hit in."

Devine said team trainer Scott Wrenn has had to improvise their training a bit in the gym to ensure the team is still getting what they need ahead of the rescheduled first ODI against the West Indies tomorrow.

"We've just been staying active, getting loads in the legs," she said.

"But at the end of the day, the girls have played plenty of cricket [before we arrived in Antigua]. There was a camp before the girls came over and the rest of us that were based in the UK have been playing a lot of cricket.

"We're not short on cricket."

The 33-year-old added those recent experiences will give the side some mental strength for the contest as well.

"I think the really key thing is, and it might be a bit of a blessing in disguise, is that we've got to trust the work that we've done and that we feel really prepared in going into this match.

Sophie Devine looks on during training. (Source: Photosport)

"Not much has changed for us, it's just given us a couple more days to freshen up.

"Little bit different in preparation but I definitely this group is ready to go."

The first of three ODIs against the Windies begins at 1:30am NZT tomorrow morning before the teams square off in a five-match T20 series to finish the tour.