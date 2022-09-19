Line to see the Queen closed after reaching 'final capacity'

British officials say the line for people to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state had reached “final capacity” and had to be closed to new entrants.

People queue to pay their respects outside Westminster Hall in London. (Source: Associated Press)

“Please do not attempt to join the queue,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a tweet today NZT.

The queue to attend Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State is at final capacity and is now closed to new entrants



Please do not attempt to join the queue



Stewards will manage those already nearby



Thank you for your understanding pic.twitter.com/4aJ3JRo5nZ — Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 18, 2022

Hundreds of thousands of people have waited for hours in a miles-long line through central London in the past four days for a chance to file past the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament.

Family by family, thousands of people kept joining the line around the clock, braving chilly overnight temperatures and waits of up to 17 hours in a queue that stretched for over 8 kilometres.

The lying in state ends Monday morning (local time), when the Queen’s coffin will be taken to nearby Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service.

Monday has been declared a public holiday in the UK in honour of Elizabeth, who died on September 8 at 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Her funeral will be broadcast live to over 200 countries and territories worldwide and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the country.

