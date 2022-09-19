Covid-19: 74 deaths, 9606 cases in last week

There have been 9606 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand in the last week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The numbers cover the week from Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18.

There are 175 people in hospital with the virus, 50 fewer than a week ago.

Two people are in an intensive care or a high dependency unit, one fewer than a week ago.

74 more people with the virus have died.

Of the 74 people who have died, four were from Northland, 20 were from the Auckland region, five were from Waikato, six were from the Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairāwhiti, two were from Hawke's Bay, four were from Taranaki, six were from MidCentral, four were from Whanganui, two were from the Wellington region, three were from Nelson Marlborough, 15 were from Canterbury, and two were from Southern.

Three were in their 20s, two were in their 30s, one was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, ten were in their 60s, 16 were in their 70s, 25 were in their 80s and 14 were aged over 90.

Thirty-three were women and 41 were men.

There are now a total of 1972 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is three.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 1369, down from 1480 a week ago.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (353), Auckland (3862), Waikato (868), Bay of Plenty (435), Lakes (175), Hawke's Bay (181), MidCentral (355), Whanganui (93), Taranaki (226), Tairāwhiti (108), Wairarapa (69), Capital and Coast (586), Hutt Valley (267), Nelson Marlborough (236), Canterbury (990), West Coast (41), South Canterbury (67) and Southern (459).

The location of eight cases is unknown.

An additional 227 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

The seven-day rolling average of RAT results uploaded per day is 5194.

The number of active community cases is 9581. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.