Ardern among first world leaders to pay respects to the Queen

The Prime Minister has been among the first world leaders to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, after arriving in London early on Friday.

Jacinda Ardern curtsies to the Queen, lying in state. (Source: Reuters)

Televised footage showed Jacinda Ardern stopping to curtsy before the Queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall for four days.

The Queen died more than a week ago at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

On Saturday UK time, the Prime Minister will meet with her new British counterpart, Liz Truss – who herself met the Queen just two days before she died as part of protocol for an incoming head of government.

That meeting is due to take place at the government’s Chevening country residence outside London.

Ardern is one of several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who will attend Monday’s state funeral.

Also among those representing New Zealand at the funeral will be the Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro; the Māori King, Kiingi Tūheitia; former Governor-General Dame Silvia Cartwright; Victoria Cross for New Zealand recipient, Willie Apiata; and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Sir Don McKinnon.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said King Charles and wife Camilla Queen Consort will host a reception for heads of state and official overseas guests.

The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey before the coffin is taken to Windsor, where she will be laid to rest in the royal vault.

The Prime Minister has already indicated she’s happy to use the VIP bus system being set up to carry hundreds of visiting dignitaries in London.

Following the Queen’s funeral, the Prime Minister will fly to New York for the United Nations General Assembly on 19 September.

There, she will co-host the Christchurch Call Summit, which aims to help eradicate extremist and terrorist content online, with the French President.

A state memorial service will be held for the Queen in New Zealand on 26 September, which will also be a public holiday for the country.