Royals mark anniversary of Queen's death with rarely seen portrait

12:54pm
A 42-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, photographed by Cecil Beaton on October 16, 1968.

A 42-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, photographed by Cecil Beaton on October 16, 1968. (Source: The Royal Family)

The Royal Family marked the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing with a spoken message from King Charles III and the release of a rarely-seen portrait.

In a statement released on the Royal Family website and social media, Charles delivered a written and spoken statement in honour of his late mother.

"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," he said.

"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

The portrait was captured at Buckingham Palace on October 16, 1968, as part of an official sitting granted to photographer Cecil Beaton.

It was displayed briefly in exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, but when it ended in March 1969, it went back in the archives, according to Vogue.

Beaton had photographed the Royal Family across decades, this particular shoot being the last time he photographed the Queen.

It was specifically chosen by the King to mark the anniversary.

