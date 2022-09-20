Emma the pony, corgis, and personal moments at Queen's funeral

Amid the spectacle and grandeur, there were moments of real personal connection at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle (Source: Associated Press)

The Queen was passionate about her animals, and some of them took the stage during today's proceedings.

Emma, the Queen's fell pony, stood as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin arrived at Windsor Castle.

Also waiting at the castle were her two corgis.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, wore a four-row Japanese pearl choker necklace with a curved diamond clasp which previously belonged to the Queen, the BBC reported.

She also wore a pair of diamond and pearl earrings that the Queen had gifted her.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wore a pair of pearl stud earrings, a wedding gift from the Queen.

In the Westminster Abbey service, the 2000 mourners sung The Lord's My Shepherd, said to be a favourite of the Queen. It was sung at her wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh.

The wreath on the Queen's coffin contained flowers and foliage from gardens at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House in London - and Highgrove House in Gloucestershire - the BBC said.

Also on the floral wreath was a note written by King Charles – Queen Elizabeth’s son – reading “In loving and devoted memory”.

And the service at Westminster Abbey closed to the sound of bagpipes, played by the Queen's piper.