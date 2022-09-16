White Ferns' first ODI against Windies off due to tropical storm

The first ODI between the White Ferns and West Indies originally scheduled to take place tomorrow has been postponed due to a tropical storm.

The White Ferns celebrate a wicket. (Source: Photosport)

Cricket West Indies announced this morning that the second ODI set for Monday will now be the first match of the series with a date for the postponed game yet to be finalised due to Tropical Storm Fiona's presence in the region.

Fiona has already hit Antigua with extensive showers and is expected to be at it's peak tomorrow.

With all three ODIs and the five T20 internationals scheduled to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams said they have no other choice.

"We have put player safety at the forefront of this decision and will be working very closely with New Zealand Cricket to protect all the internationals matches via a revised schedule if possible," Adams said.

"We are very keen to get as much high-quality competitive cricket for our Women’s team as possible, especially in this period leading into next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup."

Adams said Monday's game could also be moved if the storm is still impacting the region.

With the series counting towards the Women's Championship and eventual qualification for the 2025 ODI World Cup, both sides have insisted they want to play out the tour in its entirety.

That means both sides also want the T20 series to go ahead in full as well with it serving as preparation for the 2023 T20 World Cup in February.