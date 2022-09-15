Queue to see Queen lie in state stretches 5km

Source: Associated Press

Thousands of mourners are lining the south bank of the River Thames as they queue to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at London's Westminster Hall.

People queue to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London.

People queue to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. (Source: Associated Press)

The queue snaking along the Thames and over Lambeth Bridge is nearly 5km long, according to a government tracker.

Eight pall bearers carried the oak and lead-lined coffin into the 900-year-old building on Wednesday (local time, Thursday NZT), placing it on a raised platform known as a catafalque.

READ MORE: Photos: Harry, Meghan, William and Kate at Westminster Hall

King Charles III and his siblings Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, as well as the King's children, Princes William and Harry, walked behind the late monarch's coffin.

The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown – adorned with almost 3000 diamonds -- and a bouquet of flowers and plants including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died last week.

READ MORE: King Charles, Princes William, Harry walk behind Queen's coffin

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to visit Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, before the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

