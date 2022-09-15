Photos: Harry, Meghan, William and Kate at Westminster Hall

Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have payed their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, second left, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, right, pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

The two couples have had an icy relationship after Prince Harry and wife Meghan moved to the US in 2019.

On Sunday, the four royals delighted crowds at Windsor Castle when they stepped out together, publicly united for the first time in two years.

The coffin of the Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time on Wednesday (local time), borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: William and Kate, Harry and Meghan greet crowds at Windsor Castle

There, Britain’s longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.