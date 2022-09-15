Photos: Harry, Meghan, William and Kate at Westminster Hall

Source: Associated Press

Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have payed their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, second left, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, right, pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Brothers Prince William and Harry at Westminster Hall, London.
Prince William, top left, Kate, Princess of Wales, bottom left, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, right, pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry, the Earl of Snowdon, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, left and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
From left, Prince Harry, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Princess of Wales.
The two couples have had an icy relationship after Prince Harry and wife Meghan moved to the US in 2019.

On Sunday, the four royals delighted crowds at Windsor Castle when they stepped out together, publicly united for the first time in two years.

The coffin of the Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time on Wednesday (local time), borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall.

There, Britain’s longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

