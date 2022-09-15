King Charles, Princes William, Harry walk behind Queen's coffin

The King and his sons, Princes William and Harry, walked behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin as she travelled to Westminster Hall.

Prince William, the Duke of Gloucester, King Charles III, Prince Harry, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, travelled by car, as did Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Monarch will lie in state for four days until the funeral on Tuesday (NZT).

Four soldiers in red and gold ceremonial uniform have taken their positions at the four corners of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, with their heads bowed.

Royal bodyguards and other royal military units, including the Household Cavalry, the Grenadier Guards and the Coldstream Guards, will take turns guarding the coffin. Each period of 24 hours will be divided into four watches.

The Queen’s coffin was placed on a catafalque, or a raised platform, in Westminster Hall following a solemn procession from Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and other senior royal family members then left Westminster Hall, to shouts of “God save the king!” from people gathered outside.

From later Wednesday afternoon (local time), members of the public can enter Westminster Hall and file past the Queen’s coffin to pay their respects.

When the doors opened, a government tracker said the line was almost 5kms long.