Labour's Lorck 'doing my best' to improve behaviour after new claims

Labour MP for Tukituki Anna Lorck has now engaged an experienced leadership coach following complaints by another staff member about her behaviour.

Two of Lorck's staffers have quit and publicly complained to the media outlet Stuff, accusing the Member of Parliament of emotionally abusive behaviour, with one staffer claiming they were forced to sober drive Lorck home after hours.

In a statement issued to 1News by the chief whip MP Duncan Webb, Lorck was quoted as saying “I’m doing my best to be a better manager of staff".

"I’ve taken these and other concerns raised on board and I’m currently working with an experienced leadership coach on this."

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both Labour and I take our obligations to staff very seriously and I will keep doing all I can to improve in this area.”

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the party's whips have been working hard with Lorck and she knows she needs to change her ways.

"We take very seriously claims that our MPs are not working well with their staff...we know as managers we've got a responsibility to uphold the highest standards and Anna herself has said she knows she needs to work on her style."

Asked if Lorck had been bullying her staff, Robertson said he hadn't been close enough to the matter to be able to confirm whether this was the case.

But he denied Labour has a problem with bullying. Labour turned independent MP for Hamilton West Gaurav Sharma had claimed bullying within the party, and also levelled allegations about some of his staffers.

The party has consistently denied this, saying the issue came about from employment issues within Sharma's office.

"Absolutely not, the Labour Party takes very seriously the importance of making sure that we have a working environment that is safe."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Anna herself has recognised where she needs to make improvements but overall I remain happy that the Labour Party upholds the values on which we were founded."

Robertson also said today that he has never asked a staff member to drive him home after he's been drinking.

While he wouldn't discuss that specific allegation against Lorck he said MPs need to behave in a professional manner with their staff.

Lorck has not responded to 1News' requests for an interview today.

Webb told 1News Lorck is not actively recruiting for new staff at the moment.