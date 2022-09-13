West Auckland pizza restaurant ram-raided overnight

A West Auckland pizza restaurant has been left damaged after it was ram-raided early on Tuesday morning.

Police at the scene of a ram-raid on Henderson Valley Rd in Auckland overnight. (Source: 1News)

The shopfront of Pizza Bella in Henderson is smashed, with debris strewn in the entrance and out onto the footpath.

Police said it received reports of the burglary on Henderson Valley Rd at 3.13am.

Pizza Bella in Henderson has been left damaged after it was ram-raided overnight. (Source: 1News)

The offenders fled the scene in three stolen vehicles, two of which were used to force entry into the shop.

1News also understands the store sells vapes, along with burgers.

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing to establish what was stolen and to locate the offenders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105.