New World No.2 Casper Ruud returning to Auckland's ASB Classic

The ASB Classic has added another star to the roster for next year's return with Norway's Casper Ruud confirmed to compete in Auckland.

Casper Ruud of Norway, celebrates defeating Karen Khachanov of Russia during the semi-finals of the US Open. (Source: Associated Press)

Ruud, 23, was announced on Tuesday morning fresh off finishing as the runner-up of this year's US Open at Flushing Meadows; a result which saw him jump to World No.2 in the men's singles rankings.

The elevation wrapped up a breakout year for the Norwegian after he reached two Grand Slam finals [he also made the French Open final earlier this year] and won three ATP 250 events in Buenos Aires, Geneva and Gstaad.

Ruud has won nine ATP singles titles so far throughout his career and hopes to break double digits in Auckland after getting knocked out in the round of 32 in 2020 - the last time the event was played due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The conditions are very similar to [the Australian Open] so it is a nice tournament to play and I look forward to it," Ruud said.

"I am a player who likes to play a lot of matches if I can. New Zealand's a nice event and a place I have happy memories from.

"There's a good history of tennis at the tournament which has been played for many years so they know what they are doing."

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said Ruud's return was a "fantastic coup" for the Classic.

"Casper has been one of the most improved players on the circuit over the last 18 months and is part of the new breed of exciting, athletic and skilful players.

Ruud is the third headline name to be announced for the tournament with teen sensation Coco Gauff and Bucklands Beach legend Cameron Norrie announced earlier this year.

Tickets for next year's ASB Classic, which runs from January 2 to 14, will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday September 27.