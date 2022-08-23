Teen tennis superstar Coco Gauff returning to ASB Classic

Teenage tennis star Coco Gauff has confirmed she is returning to the ASB Classic - the first female player announced for the January tournament in Auckland.

Coco Gauff. (Source: Associated Press)

The 18-year-old, currently ranked 12th in the WTA in singles and World No.1 in doubles, was announced on Tuesday morning to make her first appearance since 2020 with the last two events in Auckland cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gauff said she was quick to take up the opportunity to return to Auckland after enjoying her first visit to the country two years ago.

“I am super-excited to be returning to the ASB Classic. It was a bucket list tournament of mine before Covid. I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland,” said Gauff.

“Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return to because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour.”

Gauff burst on to the scene in 2019 when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon as a 15-year-old. Since then she has continued to climb with a quarter-finals finish at the French Open in 2021 before making the final at Roland Garros this year where she lost to Iga Swiatek.

After getting knocked out in the second round of the ASB Classic in 2020, Gauff is keen to improve and use the tournament as a springboard for her big goals in 2023; reach World No.1 in singles and win a Grand Slam.

Tournament Director Nicolas Lamperin said the organisation is thrilled that Gauff is returning to Stanley St.

“Coco is a brilliant young star both on and off the court. We are just delighted that she wants to come back after having such a good experience two years ago. In that time, she has risen from a budding youngster to one of the world’s stars who is pushing to the very top in the game," Lamperin said.

“She has a brilliant all-round game on all surfaces, and in both singles and doubles. Off the court she is a charismatic young player who has captivated fans around the world – and I am sure that will be the case again in Auckland.”

Gauff is the second big name confirmed for next year's tournament with Wimbledon semi-finalist and Bucklands Beach legend Cameron Norrie announced earlier this year.

Tickets for next year's ASB Classic, which runs from January 2 to 14, will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday September 27.