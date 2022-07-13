Fresh off Wimbledon semi, Norrie confirms ASB Classic return

Cameron Norrie has confirmed he will be part of the ASB Classic's return in 2023, with the Wimbledon semi-finalist announced as the tournament's first marquee signing for next year's event.

Cameron Norrie during his Wimbledon semi-final against Novak Djokovic. (Source: Associated Press)

Norrie, who went down to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals at the All England Club last week, said he was thrilled to come back to the Auckland tennis tournament.

"For me to get back to Auckland where I grew up to play is great. As a kid I would go to the ASB Classic and watch and get photos with all the players," Norrie said.

"That is where tennis all started for me and where I got inspired to want to play ATP events like the one in Auckland."

The 26-year-old was born in South Africa before his Scottish father and Welsh mother moved to New Zealand when he was three.

Norrie was introduced to the game from an early age at the Bucklands Beach Tennis Club before he switched allegiances to Great Britain as a teenager, and then became the No.1 ranked collegiate player in the US.

He has since won four ATP events and was runner-up at the ASB Classic in 2019 as a wild card entry.

The ASB Classic has been forced to cancel the last two years due to restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic, but with the world opening back up, it returns next year from January 2 to 14.

“The ASB Classic is such a great tournament, especially to start the year," Norrie added.

"Hopefully the crowds can get behind me there. It’s a great venue and the perfect way to start the year."

Tickets for next year's event will go on sale in August.