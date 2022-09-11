Weightlifting legend shares 50-year relationship with Queen

One of our most revered sporting stars, Precious McKenzie, had a close relationship with Her Majesty spanning 50 years.

The weightlifting legend was even asked to write in a special celebration book, handed to the Queen for her platinum jubilee this year.

During his record 37-year sporting career, the 4ft 11in tall "Pocket Rocket" won four gold medals in a row at Commonwealth Games.

Three were won representing Britain, his fourth representing New Zealand, the country he'd decided to make his home.

Queen Elizabeth II watched them all, McKenzie says.

He met Queen Elizabeth II for the first time in 1966, during the closing ceremony after winning gold in the 1966 games in Jamaica.

In 1974, he was to meet her again when he was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, at Buckingham Palace, soon after winning his third Commonwealth title.

"I look at the gates, I walk backwards because I wanted the public and the world to see me walking into Buckingham Palace backwards."

Precious McKenzie and the Queen (Source: 1News)

The last time they met was the day after the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, which was to be his last competition.

"The Queen comes to watch (in person) because if I win, I get the record."

Precious says that after failing the first attempt, Prince Philip decided they should leave.

"The Queen says no, we will not leave until the finish."

With Her Majesty watching, McKenzie says he pulled off his second attempt at the lift, winning gold for the fourth time at the age of 42.

The next day, he was to be the guest of honour at a garden party held by the Queen.

McKenzie says, however, that he didn't get the invitation.

"They didn't know where to find me… so they ask the police to see if they could find me."

McKenzie says he rushed to the occasion, arriving just in time as Queen Elizabeth II was about to leave.

And when the Queen saw him arrive, he says, she decided to stay.