Photos: World in mourning after death of Queen Elizabeth II

<p>The world is in mourning one day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. </p> <p>The British monarch <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/09/queen-elizabeth-ii-dies-aged-96/" target="_blank">died in Balmoral Castle</a> after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. </p> <p>World leaders and members of the public alike paid their respects to the Queen.</p> <p><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/09/ardern-pays-tribute-to-extraordinary-queen-elizabeth-ii/" target="_blank">Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern</a> remembered Queen Elizabeth II's "keen interest, warmth and sense of humour".</p> <p>“The Queen was a much loved and admired monarch, whose record reign of 70 years is an absolute testament to her, and her commitment to us all. She was extraordinary," she said.</p> <p>Thousands of flowers, hand-made cards, balloons and letters have adorned the gates to Windsor Castle. </p>